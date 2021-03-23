U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

Slideshow

U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

Whether they’re a fresh-faced junior senator or a seven-term veteran, every cog in the American political machine has to start somewhere. We interviewed members of the U.S. Senate and asked them to describe the moment they were inspired to run for office.

Advertisement

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“On my college debate team I would pick the most dipshit, indefensible positions and argue them until it irritated everyone in the room, so becoming a senator was the natural next step.”

Advertisement

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“As a teenager, I remember accidentally biting my tongue while eating a corndog at the state fair. It hurt intensely, but that was my first taste of blood.”

Advertisement

Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“Someone told me senators ride the Cyclone for free.”

Advertisement

Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“I always wanted to see the big city lights in Washington and figured winning an all-expenses-paid trip via a Congressional seat might be my best shot.”

Advertisement

Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)

Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“Honestly, everyone in Wyoming just takes turns. There are only, like, 10 people that live here.”

Advertisement

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“Who’s asking?”

Advertisement

Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“After graduating from Yale I mapped out what the future could hold and I realized that, with hard work and a bit of luck, I could rise high enough to impress Rosario Dawson.”

Advertisement

Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“As a former astronaut who’s spent time exploring the dead, barren wasteland of the moon, I thought, ‘Maybe Arizona is doable after all.’”

Advertisement

John Barrasso (R-WY)

John Barrasso (R-WY)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“I’m a Senator?”

Advertisement

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“I coached football. And Alabamans just want to Roll Tide, so what else am I going to do? Also, it didn’t seem that hard. The guy that stalked teenagers almost won.”

Advertisement

John Hickenlooper (D-CO)

John Hickenlooper (D-CO)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“As soon as I heard about the mistresses, I was in!”

Advertisement

Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“I realized from a very young age that the U.S. Capitol was nicer than my apartment.”

Advertisement

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“I was in college interning Rep. Ros-Lehtinen. I’d just finished sending out a stack of contradictory memos, and I offered to stay late emailing generic responses to press inquiries. She looked at me and said ‘Kid, you’re gonna go far.’ I’ll never forget it.”

Advertisement

Tom Carper (D-DE)

Tom Carper (D-DE)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“In 1978, I walked into an open field and in a flash, I emerged with my hair cropped and grey and having won the 2001 senatorial election in Delaware. Oddly enough, the field was in Kansas.”

Advertisement

Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“Since I was a small child, I have always wanted to be forced to settle for Senator of Utah.”

Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“As the daughter of a a veteran and a homemaker with a hardscrabble middle-class upbringing, I always knew my origin story would fucking kill in politics.”

Advertisement

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“I just thought it would be cool to die in the Senate.”

Advertisement

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“I really liked the look of my name on a poster, and I guess people caught on.”

Advertisement

Pat Toomey (R-PA)

Pat Toomey (R-PA)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“Becoming a senator was the only thing I could think of that would come close to matching the high of owning and operating a regional chain of restaurants.”

Advertisement

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Illustration for article titled U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office

“Look. I grew up on a pig farm in Iowa. And if you can castrate a pig, then you can do anything.”

Advertisement