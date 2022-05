U.S. Soccer and the women’s and men’s national teams have announced a historic collective bargaining agreement to close the gender pay gap and assure every player, man or woman, is paid equally, a first in the soccer federation world. What do you think?

“Funny how the NFL has never had this problem.” Bernadette Miller, Drug Tester

“Oh, great, another draw.” Gilbert Scollins, Unemployed

“But the women can’t even dunk!” Warren Hamblin, Freelance Witness