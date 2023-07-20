U.S. Soldier Facing Disciplinary Action Flees Into North Korea

An American soldier who was facing disciplinary action bolted across the demarcation line into North Korea, effectively handing himself over to the regime run by Kim Jong-un and creating a fresh crisis for Washington in its dealings with the nuclear-armed state. What do you think?

“He’ll be happier in a more per missive setting.” Carly Walker, Missionary Worker

“Wait, so he voluntarily joined one of the world’s worst human-rights violators and then went to North Korea?” Shane Fleming, Instrument Tuner

Advertisement