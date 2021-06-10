U.S. To Donate 500 Million Doses Of Covid Vaccine Globally

The U.S. will purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid -19 vaccine to donate to 92 low-income countries and the African Union over the next year as pressure intensifies for wealthy countries to share their surplus. What do you think?

“If we keep bailing them out, they’ll never learn for themselves how to manufacture the vaccine that we prohibited them from manufacturing.” Dion Jaber, Botanist

“That’s good because I wouldn’t feel safe invading some of these countries in their current state.” Austin Coluccy, Leaflet Editor