The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to adopt new rules to address the growing risks of orbital debris, requiring operators to more quickly dispose of defunct satellites that are endangering spacecraft on active missions. What do you think?

“If we don’t protect spa ce now, it won’t be there for future billionaires.” Bryan Ahle, Sock Pairer

“Just huck them into some other planet’s orbit.” Tomoko Burdock, Bond Underwriter