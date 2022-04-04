The State Department has announced that U.S. citizens will be able to select the gender-neutral “X” as a marker on their passport books starting April 11 in a move recognizing nonbinary and intersex Americans who are estimated to make up 1.2 million and 4 million people, respectively. What do you think?

“It’s good we can affirm gender identity on the document they’ll use to flee American oppression.” Francis Loncaric, Couch Surfer

“Nothing says ‘you are seen’ quite like a big ‘X’.” Jodi Stokes, Systems Analyst