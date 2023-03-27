America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.S. To Revamp Troubled Organ Transplant System

The federal government outlined a plan to revamp the nation’s organ transplant system, which has over 100,000 patients on the waiting list and has been plagued by problems, including damaged or discarded organs and long wait times. What do you think?

“It’d be much more fair to let us all bid on upcoming organs.”

Tony De Luca, Hay Baler

“Who are these fancy people who are suddenly too good for a liver that’s been dropped on the ground?”

Elise Tauber, Oil Bottler

“It would go a long way towards making things right if they gave everyone a free kidney for the inconvenience.”

Gavin Decker, Inventory Stacker