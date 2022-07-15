A 23-year-old American tourist in Italy survived a fall into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, the 4,000-foot-tall volcano that destroyed the Roman city of Pompeii, as he tried reaching for his phone to take a selfie. What do you think?

“Ugh, tourists. I remem ber when Mount Vesuvius was a secret gem just for locals to fall into.” Jeanette Fabian, Guncheck Attendant

“I hope he learned his lesson about not falling into volcanoes.” Stuart Goodman, Pharmacy Intern

“I’m sure he would’ve been erupted out eventually.” Larry Cabezas, Systems Analyst