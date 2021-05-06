U.S. Under Pressure To Suspend Marvel IP So Developing Nations Can Create Own Wolverines

WASHINGTON—Urged to take extraordinary measures in the face of a global crisis, the U.S. was under increasing pressure Thursday to suspend Marvel intellectual property so developing nations could create their own Wolverines. “This is a desperately needed resource, and America has a moral imperative to share its cigar-chomping, motorcycle-riding antihero with the rest of the world,” said public health expert Joshua Dawley, arguing that traditional profit considerations had to be put aside to allow the regenerating mutant to propagate throughout countries that need him the most. “The reality is that nations such as India and South Africa simply don’t have the time or resources to develop a Weapon X program of their own, and if wealthy nations don’t act swiftly, hundreds of thousands could be forced to live without a protagonist who’s the best there is at what he does, even if what he does isn’t very nice.” Dawley added that the next major hurdle was likely to be distribution, as even in the U.S. only 32% of the population has currently received at least one issue of X-Men Vs. Apocalypse.

