The U.S. won 39 gold medals and 113 medals overall at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is more than any other competing country for the seventh consecutive Summer Games, with China coming in second. What do you think?

“Better to be ranked first in medals than in healthcare.” Abigail Brinkman, Doorbell Tuner

“Thank God. I was worried all of the avoidable C ovid cases wouldn’t be worth it.” Ray Boney, Mall Santa