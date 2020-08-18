Uber, Lyft Prepare To Suspend Service In California

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft may temporarily shut down in California as early as this week after a judge ordered the businesses to reclassify their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. What do you think?
“I guess I’ll vomit up my Seagram’s on the bus again.”
Eva Brewster • Floor Polisher
“I have to admit I never thought of my Uber driver as an actual person before.”
Scott Urata • Pickpocket
“You have to admire the conviction of a business that would rather shut down than pay its workers a living wage.”
Paul Fichera • Dumpster Attendant