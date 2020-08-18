Uber, Lyft Prepare To Suspend Service In California

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft may temporarily shut down in California as early as this week after a judge ordered the businesses to reclassify their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. What do you think?

“I guess I’ll v omit up my Seagram’s on the bus again.” Eva Brewster • Floor Polisher

Advertisement

“I have to admit I never thought of my Uber driver as an actual person before.” Scott Urata • Pickpocket