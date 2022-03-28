Uber has announced it will partner with NYC taxis to list the city’s 13,000 yellow cabs on its app in a deal between the two competing services that comes after the ride-sharing company was hit with driver shortages due to the pandemic. What do you think?
“Everyone knows the best part of Uber is seeing what wack-ass car rolls up to your apartment.”
Esther Scott, Peacekeeper
“It’ll be nice to have more options for who’ll ask me if I have a boyfriend.”
David Kwan, Organ Transporter
“It’s always good to have power concentrated into a single company.”
Brad Tokariuk, Systems Analyst