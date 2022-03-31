ISTANBUL—Stressing that he understood the risks involved in consuming anything offered at the latest round of peace talks, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak told reporters Thursday that a freshly baked brownie was simply too tempting to pass up. “Obviously we’ve been warned not to touch any of the food or drink, but they didn’t prepare us for how perfectly moist and fudgy these things would be,” said the high-level delegate who reportedly eyed the plate of baked chocolate confections with a mixture of suspicion and hunger while noting that he hadn’t eaten all day and the brownies would clearly go down great with a glass of cold milk. “There’s no question that I’m taking my life into my own hands if I try even a little nibble, no matter how ooey-gooey and warm they might look...o h, hell, I can’t resist! I’ll just eat around the puncture mark and see what happens.” At press time, the chocolate-covered delegate was reportedly clutching his stomach in pain, unsure whether he had been poisoned or was merely sick from housing the entire plate of baked goods in one go.