A Ukrainian sailor has been arrested in Mallorca after attempting to sink a $6.6 million yacht owned by his employer, a Russian CEO of an arms exporter, as revenge after seeing footage of a Russian rocket attack on a block of apartments in his hometown of Kyiv. What do you think?

“Scary. If they’ll si nk an oligarch’s superyacht today, they’ll sink your superyacht tomorrow.” Simon Parks, Sacrifice Organizer

“I don’t think anyone even needs a reason to sink a superyacht?” Antonio Hawley, Flame Fanner