American Voices

Ultrarunner Disqualified From Race For Using Car

A Scottish ultramarathon runner who initially finished third in a 50-mile race in England was disqualified after officials discovered she had traveled in a car for a section of the course. What do you think?

“Too many rules can ruin a sport.”

Arthur DePew, Job Enthusiast

“Sometimes public transit just isn’t an option.”

Kara Barton, Professional Doodler

“I’m more suspicious of the two people who outran her car.”

Bryan Gravagna, Unemployed