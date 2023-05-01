Ultrarunner Disqualified From Race For Using Car

A Scottish ultramarathon runner who initially finished third in a 50-mile race in England was disqualified after officials discovered she had traveled in a car for a section of the course. What do you think?
“Too many rules can ruin a sport.”
Arthur DePew, Job Enthusiast
Watch
Area Man Reports Ziploc Bag Just As Good As Wallet
Share
“Sometimes public transit just isn’t an option.”
Kara Barton, Professional Doodler
Advertisement
“I’m more suspicious of the two people who outran her car.”
Bryan Gravagna, Unemployed