WATERLOO, IA—Saying they had at first believed the vehicle signaled the end of the morning’s festivities, witnesses reported Friday that an unadorned Chevy Silverado pickup driven by the town comptroller had somehow made the cut as a parade float. “I just assumed they had opened the street back up to regular traffic, but then I heard someone say that guy’s the head of the city finance board or something,” said local man Marvin Whitmore, 52, wondering aloud how a slow-moving gray truck without any tassels, fringe, cardboard signs, or members of a civic organization seated on hay bales in the back had been deemed worthy of participation in the 67th-annual Fall Harvest Festival. “He doesn’t have a hat or a sash or anything, just regular clothes. And he isn’t even waving. The least he could do is throw out some candy for the kids. Otherwise, it’s just kind of weird.” At press time, Whitmore was seen jumping up and down and cheering wildly as the comptroller flashed his lights and honked the horn.