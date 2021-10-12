GORHAM, ME—Voicing their suspicions about backroom deals being cut at the local restaurant, patrons at the Blue Pig Diner told reporters Tuesday it was unclear to them what strings the Caesar salad wrap entrée had pulled to snag a full-page color picture on the menu. “There’s no way that wrap got on there all by itself,” said regular customer Beth Andino, surmising that there must be some cronyism at play, given the fact that there were multiple other dishes, like the Southwest fajitas and the Greek platter, that seemed far more deserving of the spot than the wholly unimpressive sandwich alternative. “It has to have an in with the manager or someone important like that. How else does a salad wrap get that kind of treatment? The pulled pork sandwich would make a far more appealing image, but it just gets a tiny picture way at the back, opposite the kids’ menu. Even a panini with its grill marks would be more photogenic. But I guess none of those entrées had the right connections.” Speculating about the unsavory nature of the arrangement, Andino observed that the Caesar wrap comes with a homemade dressing that the restaurant “just so happens” to sell up at the front.