Unexplained Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah

The Bureau of Land Management is investigating after a helicopter crew in Utah stumbled upon a shiny metallic monolith standing roughly 10 feet tall in a remote area of the state, which they believe may be an illegal art installation. What do you think?

“Let’s just appreciate it for the ominous slab of metal it is instead of looking f or a reason for its existence.” Patty Stoneham • Glass Grinder

“All shitty art leaves viewers with more questions than answers.” Ricardo West • Tea Enthusiast