America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Unexplained Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 47
Vol 56 Issue 47Opinion

The Bureau of Land Management is investigating after a helicopter crew in Utah stumbled upon a shiny metallic monolith standing roughly 10 feet tall in a remote area of the state, which they believe may be an illegal art installation. What do you think?

“Let’s just appreciate it for the ominous slab of metal it is instead of looking for a reason for its existence.”

Patty Stoneham • Glass Grinder

Advertisement

“All shitty art leaves viewers with more questions than answers.”

Ricardo West • Tea Enthusiast

“Not all aliens want to visit the big cities.”

Craig Minsal • Unemployed

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Quiet City Streets Allow Neighborhood Residents To Hear The Natural Sounds Of Couples’ Blow-Out Fights

Staff Slowly Introducing Biden To Oval-Shaped Rooms For Smoother Transition To White House

Tommy Tuberville Slammed For Using Free Car, Auburn Cheerleaders To Recruit 5-Star Senate Intern

Jeff Bezos Tables Latest Breakthrough Cost-Cutting Idea After Realizing It’s Just Slaves