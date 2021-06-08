United Plans Supersonic Flights By 2029

United Airlines has announced a deal to buy 15 supersonic jets with plans to carry passengers on flights traveling faster than the speed of sound by 2029, nearly two decades after the grounding of the Concorde. What do you think?

“Wow, just imagine how fast the delays will be on those flights.” Theodore Dawson, Systems Analyst

“But I won’t have enough time to really savor my complimentary V8.” Antonia Konheim, Safety Enforcer