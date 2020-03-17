America's Finest News Source.
Universal Pictures Makes Movies Currently In Theaters Available For Home Viewing Following Coronavirus Concerns

Opinion

NBCUniversal announced that several films currently in theaters, including Invisible Man and Emma, will be available for rent online, and Trolls World Tour, which was set to come out Easter weekend, will be available on-demand March 10th. What do you think?

“I’ll do whatever it takes to keep studio executives living the lifestyles they’re used to.”

Marcelino Jameson • Mall Auditor

“I’m sorry, but this is not how Trolls World Tour was intended to be viewed.”

Alissa Ralph • Mini Golf Caddie

“And how exactly am I supposed to ruin a hundred other people’s movie-watching experience like this?”

JC Boles • Candy Cane Bender

