University Of Colorado To Offer Degree In Marijuana

This fall, the University of Colorado will offer a bachelor’s degree in cannabis biology and chemistry, providing students the chance to enter the country’s burgeoning marijuana industry armed with an education rooted in natural products and analytical science. What do you think?

“I fear this will act as a gateway degree to a master’s in pharmacology.” Noel Sullivan • Thigh Model

“This just plays into the stereotype of potheads being overachieving intellectuals.” Christopher Blair • Cabinet Painter

