Unopened ‘Super Mario 64’ Game Sells For Record $1.56M

A sealed 1996 Super Mario 64 video game cartridge has sold at auction for $1.56 million, shattering the record set two days before by an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend Of Zelda. What do you think?

“Whoa! I remember buying that game for just half a million 25 years ago.” Virginia Samson, Systems Analyst

“Other kids said I was weird for buying a spare copy, and they’re still kind of right.” Raymond Smith, Chainsaw Artist