NORFOLK, VA—In a dark, 30-second spot that has reportedly shocked and disgusted millions of viewers, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ran an unsettling ad Friday in which a sobbing hamburger is seen giving a man a blow job. “Does this look ethical to you?” read words that appear onscreen in the commercial, which features disturbing footage of a pants-less man sitting in a chair with a burger around his genitals, and is completely silent expect for soft whimpering sounds made by the ground beef sandwich performing fellatio. “If it were up to the meat industry, every burger would be crying. Americans buy nearly 50 billion burgers a year. Next time, think about who pays the most for it.” The PETA ad concludes with the man zipping up his pants, taking a long drag from a cigarette, and casually throwing the burger in the trash.