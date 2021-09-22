ST. LOUIS—Saying she can’t re member the last time you visited during a lethal surge of the highly contagious virus, local unvaccinated mom Carol Napier asked Wednesday if you were planning to come home for Covid this year. “It would just be nice to have the whole family here so we could be together for a debilitating respiratory illness,” said Napier, who has reportedly ignored her doctor’s urgent recommendations to take the vaccine and wear a mask, adding that she would love it if you made it home for a good long bout of the disease currently killing 2,000 Americans per day. “I know you’re busy, but if you and your siblings could make the trip and be a part of the deadly pandemic ravaging all 50 states, that would be wonderful. After all, Grandma’s going to be here, and contracting this disease together could be the last time we get to see her.” Napier added that it was up to you, of course, but to let her know what you decided so she could make sure there were enough ICU beds for everyone.