Up-And-Coming White Supremacist Added To FBI’s Terrorists To Watch List

WASHINGTON—Saying the violent extremist had showed the grit and determination to earn his place on the coveted list, FBI director Christopher Wray told reporters Tuesday about plans to add white supremacist Peter Nowak to the agency’s Terrorists To Watch List. “Elevating Nowak to the top of this list is our way of saying that Nowak is the real deal: this guy is absolutely full of hate and loving it,” said Wray in a press conference in which he described the Pennsylvania native as having the “bomb-making skills to pay the bills” and a proven track record of genocidal anger that warranted giving him a spot alongside such past honorees as Whitey Bulger and Osama bin Laden. “He’s young, he’s vibrant, and he’s an absolute go-getter in the world of racial violence. Trust me, this kid is going to do big, big things in terrifying minorities in the next couple of years. Remember the name Peter Nowak now, because pretty soon you’re not going to be able to forget it.” At press time, Wray added that although he had sadly decided to remove Abdul Rahman Yasin after years on the list, it did not diminish the FBI’s abiding respect for his work on the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

