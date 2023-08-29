Urge To Kill Children Lingers On Much Too Long To Be Postpartum Depression

TACOMA, WA—Saying the disturbing emotions continued to plague her well after the point at which they should have subsided, local mother Leah Andronico told reporters Tuesday that the urge to kill her children had lingered on far too long to be a symptom of postpartum depression. “At first I thought my desire to choke my baby when he wouldn’t stop crying was just the result of hormonal changes after childbirth, but it’s been a few years now and the feelings are still there,” said Andronico, explaining that, if anything, intrusive thoughts of wanting to drown or suffocate her children had only grown stronger with time. “The impulse to commit murder has definitely increased with each of my four kids, so that now, when they’re all demanding something different from me at the same time, I’m afraid I’ll finally crack and just do it. But yeah, my youngest is 2, so I can’t really call this the baby blues anymore.” Andronico went on to state that her homicidal urges were directed not only at her children but also at other people’s kids, other parents, her neighbors, her coworkers, her husband, and every last person in the supermarket.