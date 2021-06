The U.S. military has issued an apology after paratroopers accidentally raided a working sunflower oil factory that they mistook for part of a NATO training area during an exercise in Bulgaria last month. What do you think?

“I’m just proud of our boys for resisting the lure of a factory tour.” Josh Bapley, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“It’s really not like the U.S. military to be so careless.” Lily Ceruolo, Topiary Designer