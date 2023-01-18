USDA Approves First Vaccine For Honeybees

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The United States Department of Agriculture has approved the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to protect the insects from American foulbrood disease, a fatal bacterial disease that can destroy entire honeybee colonies. What do you think?

“Canine hea rtworm medicine is way more effective than the bee vaccine.” Marcus Blevins • Systems Analyst

“I stand in solidarity with any insect that refuses to comply.” Nicholas Bentz • Pitch Adjuster