The United States Department of Agriculture has approved the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to protect the insects from American foulbrood disease, a fatal bacterial disease that can destroy entire honeybee colonies. What do you think?
“Canine heartworm medicine is way more effective than the bee vaccine.”
Marcus Blevins • Systems Analyst
“I stand in solidarity with any insect that refuses to comply.”
Nicholas Bentz • Pitch Adjuster
“I just hope their queen doesn’t politicize this.”
Maxine Ferr • Aspiring Landlord