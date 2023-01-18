America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

USDA Approves First Vaccine For Honeybees

The United States Department of Agriculture has approved the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to protect the insects from American foulbrood disease, a fatal bacterial disease that can destroy entire honeybee colonies. What do you think?

“Canine heartworm medicine is way more effective than the bee vaccine.”

Marcus Blevins • Systems Analyst

“I stand in solidarity with any insect that refuses to comply.”

Nicholas Bentz • Pitch Adjuster

“I just hope their queen doesn’t politicize this.”

Maxine Ferr • Aspiring Landlord

