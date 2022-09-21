The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a genetically modified purple tomato, the pigment coming from chemicals called anthocyanins which give blueberries, blackberries, and eggplants their purplish hues, clearing the path for the unique fruit to be sold in American stores next year. What do you think?

“Who are we to play a very insignificant version of God?” Daniel Villalobos, Pamphlet Author

“Could they make tomatoes red?” Erin O’Leary, Risk Analyst