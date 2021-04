The USDA has extended universal free school lunch through 2022 as part of efforts to smoothly reopen schools, bringing relief to millions of food-insecure families, particularly those hit hardest during the pandemic. What do you think?

“And here I thought the USDA just did cow stuff.” Sheila Espinoza, Unemployed

“Reeks of ageism to me.” Alan Deveroe, Security Guard