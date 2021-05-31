Use This Checklist To Build The Ultimate Bug-Out Bag

Use This Checklist To Build The Ultimate Bug-Out Bag

Use This Checklist To Build The Ultimate Bug-Out Bag

When disaster strikes, a real survivalist is always prepared. Use The Onion’s checklist to fill your bug-out bag with everything you’ll ever need in the event you have to evacuate.

Bear Grylls

You can be damn sure this guy will know what to do to help you weather harsh environments no matter where you end up.

The Constitution of Belgium

There is no better foundation to use when trying to relaunch a society than this seminal 1831 document.

Breath Mints

When you happen upon your first group of survivors, you’ll want to make a good first impression.

REI Gift Card

Any experienced survivalist will tell you not to let $27.03 go to waste.

400 Crabs

You can use them for defense, sustenance, or companionship.

Decoy Bug-Out Bag

Leave this behind in place of your actual bug-out bag to convince your pursuers that you’ve yet to bug-out.

Extra Toe

It’s always good to have an extra toe just in case you lose one to frostbite, hunger, etc.

A Golden-Toned Polaroid Picture Of Your Child Or Significant Other

This is to clutch to your chest at night while you weep and curse the scientific establishment for not heeding the warnings of their disgraced colleague.

Swiss Army Knife

Good for opening Amazon packages whenever that starts back up.

The Holy Bible

It’s the only help you really need, friend.

One Bean

For short-term disasters, skip the can. One bean is all you’ll really need.

Dave

He’s always good for a laugh.

A Paper Map

In case technology isn’t able to be used, you want an old-fashioned way to start a fire.

Clone Of Yourself

You never know when you’re going to need an extra organ or a decoy when a roving gang of bandits attack.

One Copy Of The Amy Vanderbilt Complete Book Of Etiquette

Disasters are no excuse for rudeness.

A Damian Lillard Jersey

Presuming he survives the apocalypse as well, Damian would likely really appreciate looking into the stands and seeing someone wearing his jersey.

Water-Treatment Facility

No bug-out bag is complete without this foolproof system for preventing dehydration.

Change For A $20 Bill

This will save you the headache of trying to break a twenty in a survival situation.

Picture of Civilization

Just so you’ll remember what it looks like when you have to rebuild it.

Your Dad

Your dad always keeps a level head in these situations.

