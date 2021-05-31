Use This Checklist To Build The Ultimate Bug-Out Bag

When disaster strikes, a real survivalist is always prepared. Use The Onion’s checklist to fill your bug-out bag with everything you’ll ever need in the event you have to evacuate.
When disaster strikes, a real survivalist is always prepared. Use The Onion’s checklist to fill your bug-out bag with everything you’ll ever need in the event you have to evacuate.
You can be damn sure this guy will know what to do to help you weather harsh environments no matter where you end up.
There is no better foundation to use when trying to relaunch a society than this seminal 1831 document.
When you happen upon your first group of survivors, you’ll want to make a good first impression.
Any experienced survivalist will tell you not to let $27.03 go to waste.
You can use them for defense, sustenance, or companionship.
Leave this behind in place of your actual bug-out bag to convince your pursuers that you’ve yet to bug-out.
It’s always good to have an extra toe just in case you lose one to frostbite, hunger, etc.
This is to clutch to your chest at night while you weep and curse the scientific establishment for not heeding the warnings of their disgraced colleague.
Good for opening Amazon packages whenever that starts back up.
It’s the only help you really need, friend.
For short-term disasters, skip the can. One bean is all you’ll really need.
He’s always good for a laugh.
In case technology isn’t able to be used, you want an old-fashioned way to start a fire.
You never know when you’re going to need an extra organ or a decoy when a roving gang of bandits attack.
Disasters are no excuse for rudeness.
Presuming he survives the apocalypse as well, Damian would likely really appreciate looking into the stands and seeing someone wearing his jersey.
No bug-out bag is complete without this foolproof system for preventing dehydration.
This will save you the headache of trying to break a twenty in a survival situation.
Just so you’ll remember what it looks like when you have to rebuild it.
Your dad always keeps a level head in these situations.
