USPS Announces 10-Year Plan To Deliver Letter

WASHINGTON—Vowing to get the single-paged thank- you note to its intended recipient within the next decade, U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy unveiled a 10-year plan Tuesday to deliver a letter. “After months of careful planning and budgeting, we have determined a system in which the U.S. P ostal S ervice will be able to deliver a single handwritten card from Falmouth, MA to Rutland, VT ,” said DeJoy, adding that thousands of postal workers, countless delivery trucks, and millions of dollars in advanced processing equipment had been rerouted specifically to transport the letter approximately 160 miles. “With the aforementioned changes, as well as this highly efficient plan, our government agency should be able to deliver this letter from Ms. Layla Jacobson to her cousin Mark by March of 2031. Unfortunately, until then, first- class mail, priority mail, and priority mail express will experience significant delays.” DeJoy added that once the thank- you card was delivered, the Post Office would move on to delivering the next piece of mail in the agency’s billion-l etter queue.