A suburban school district in Utah has banned the Bible in elementary and middle schools after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools argued that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. What do you think?

“All the mouth stuff with J acob is apocryphal anyways.” Eva Molligan, Toll Collector

“I always had a stash of raunchy Bible stories under my bed as a teenager.” Augustus Beckman, Unemployed

