Utah Governor Signs Bill Requiring Porn Filters On Devices

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has signed a bill requiring all cellphones and tablets sold in the state to automatically block pornography despite such legislation being difficult to implement and critics calling it a First Amendment rights violation. What do you think?

“Unf ortunately, bureaucracy only makes me hornier.” Gene Hammond • Assistant Barista

“Okay, but people are just going to figure out a way to get around living in Utah.” Ruben Pope • Systems Analyst