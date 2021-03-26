America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Utah Governor Signs Bill Requiring Porn Filters On Devices

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has signed a bill requiring all cellphones and tablets sold in the state to automatically block pornography despite such legislation being difficult to implement and critics calling it a First Amendment rights violation. What do you think?

“Unfortunately, bureaucracy only makes me hornier.”

Gene Hammond • Assistant Barista

“Okay, but people are just going to figure out a way to get around living in Utah.”

Ruben Pope • Systems Analyst

“Without porn, how are Utah’s teens going to see any diversity?”

Candace Osborne • Epoxy Chemist