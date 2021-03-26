Utah Governor Signs Bill Requiring Porn Filters On Devices

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has signed a bill requiring all cellphones and tablets sold in the state to automatically block pornography despite such legislation being difficult to implement and critics calling it a First Amendment rights violation. What do you think?
“Unfortunately, bureaucracy only makes me hornier.”
Gene Hammond • Assistant Barista
“Okay, but people are just going to figure out a way to get around living in Utah.”
Ruben Pope • Systems Analyst
“Without porn, how are Utah’s teens going to see any diversity?”
Candace Osborne • Epoxy Chemist