Utah Votes To Remove Slavery As Punishment For Crime From Constitution

Voters in Utah have passed an amendment to remove a provision from the state constitution that allows slavery or involuntary servitude if it is as punishment for a crime. What do you think?
“You know, all the other states should probably do a quick ‘slavery’ scan of their constitutions.”
Tom Musso • Fish Handler
“Hopefully, this will lead to slavery one day being outlawed at the federal level.”
Clyde Boucher • Unemployed
“I sure hope Utahans are ready to experience a massive crime wave.”
Tina Shepherd • Corporate Chiropractor