Voters in Utah have passed an amendment to remove a provision from the state constitution that allows slavery or involuntary servitude if it is as punishment for a crime. What do you think?

“You know, all the other states should probably do a quick ‘slavery’ scan of their constitutions.” Tom Musso • Fish Handler

“Hopefully, this will lead to slavery one day being outlawed at the federal level.” Clyde Boucher • Unemployed