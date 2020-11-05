America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Utah Votes To Remove Slavery As Punishment For Crime From Constitution

Vol 56 Issue 44election 2020

Voters in Utah have passed an amendment to remove a provision from the state constitution that allows slavery or involuntary servitude if it is as punishment for a crime. What do you think?

“You know, all the other states should probably do a quick ‘slavery’ scan of their constitutions.”

Tom Musso • Fish Handler

“Hopefully, this will lead to slavery one day being outlawed at the federal level.”

Clyde Boucher • Unemployed

“I sure hope Utahans are ready to experience a massive crime wave.”

Tina Shepherd • Corporate Chiropractor

