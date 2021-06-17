Vacationing Steph Curry Absolutely Gnawing On Snorkel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—Wadding up half his face mask into a wet mound of plastic, vacationing scuba divers off the coast of a Caribbean resort reported Thursday that NBA star Steph Curry was just absolutely gnawing on his snorkel. “This is just nasty. We’re trying to explore this beautiful reef, but it’s so distracting watching him fold up the entire tube in his mouth,” said North Carolina resident Linda Fuhrman, who claimed Curry had to be given an entire new snorkel after spending the entire safety-training demonstration chewing on his. “It’s disrespectful, I know he’s famous or whatever, but these things are expensive. This is someone’s small business. When we came up for a break, he just tossed this hunk of mangled equipment onto the ground. I don’t even know where his mouthpiece went? Or how he was managing to breathe the whole time?” At press time, fellow vacationers were in awe after Curry nailed a Mahi-mahi with a harpoon from 50 feet out.

