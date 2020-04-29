Vaccine Rates Plummet During Pandemic

Health experts say doctors are administering less than half the normal amount of immunizations for illness like HPV, whooping cough, measles, mumps, and rubella, as parents postpone wellness visits for their children during the coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?

“Oh, righ t, I forgot that there are other illnesses.” Laurel Holcer • Geriatric Ophthalmologist

“HPV isn’t that dangerous if you make sure your kid gets it while they’re still young.” Jacob Leung • Book Censor

“I’m sorry, but I only have the emotional bandwidth to fear one disease at a time.” Andrew Lincoln • Potato Peeler