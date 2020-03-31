America's Finest News Source.
Van Gogh Painting Stolen On Painter’s 167th Birthday

Opinion

An early Van Gogh piece, titled The Parsonage Garden At Nuenen In Spring, was the only painting stolen from a Dutch museum during an overnight burglary on March 30th, which coincidentally would have been the artist’s 167th birthday. What do you think?

“Did anyone ever stop to think that maybe it was the thief’s birthday, too?”

Taylor Khoury • Pencil Machinist

“If we’re not taking advantage of the current lawlessness, what was the outbreak even for?”

Manny Rosenblat • Mayo Bottler

“What a rude thing for that burglar to do!”

Steven Touzie • Road Salter

