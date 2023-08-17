Vanna White Misses ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ For First Time In 30 Years

Vanna White will reportedly be missing from Wheel Of Fortune for the first time in over 30 years after contracting Covid-19, with the 2023 “Teacher of the Year” recipient filling in during upcoming “Teachers Week” episodes. What do you think?

“She sh ould leave and start her own letter-turning business.” Shane Elkins • Lectern Positioner

“I’m not going to watch some clumsy amateur paw at her letters.” Ana Crampton • Systems Analyst

Advertisement