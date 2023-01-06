America's Finest News Source.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Vatican Defrocks Anti-Abortion Priest Who Used Aborted Fetus In Sermon

The Vatican has defrocked the American anti-abortion priest Frank Pavone for what it called “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience” after he placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posted a video of it on two social media sites. What do you think?

“I knew I shouldn’t have given my aborted fetus to that priest.”

Paula Lex • Yacht Chef

“Basically how I got fired from my job, too.”

Armand Hamilton • Toxin Collector

“Prop comedy is so hack.”

Russ Eleveld • Elbow Specialist

OpinionAmerican Voices