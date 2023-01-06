Vatican Defrocks Anti-Abortion Priest Who Used Aborted Fetus In Sermon

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Vatican has defrocked the American anti-abortion priest Frank Pavone for what it called “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience” after he placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posted a video of it on two social media sites. What do you think?

“I knew I shou ldn’t have given my aborted fetus to that priest.” Paula Lex • Yacht Chef

“Basically how I got fired from my job, too.” Armand Hamilton • Toxin Collector