Vatican Defrocks Anti-Abortion Priest Who Used Aborted Fetus In Sermon

The Vatican has defrocked the American anti-abortion priest Frank Pavone for what it called “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience” after he placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posted a video of it on two social media sites. What do you think?
“I knew I shouldn’t have given my aborted fetus to that priest.”
Paula Lex • Yacht Chef
“Basically how I got fired from my job, too.”
Armand Hamilton • Toxin Collector
“Prop comedy is so hack.”
Russ Eleveld • Elbow Specialist