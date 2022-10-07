A new Scooby-Doo Halloween special will be depicting Velma as a lesbian on screen, putting to rest decades of speculation about the beloved character’s sexuality, in the first definitive portrayal of her as queer in the popular cartoon franchise. What do you think?

“My private fan-fiction confirmed this years ago.” Rickie Moede, Combine Driver

“I thought they revealed the identity of the lesbian at the end of every episode.” Jacinto Linscott, Systems Analyst