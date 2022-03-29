Hoteliers in Venice are supplying tourists with water guns to help ward off aggressive seagulls that have become increasingly bold in swooping down to steal food as visitors dine on hotel terraces. What do you think?

“If we resort to viole nce, we’re no better than birds.” Sean Sanquist, Placemat Designer

Advertisement

“This just sends the message that they’re afraid to use live rounds.” Christa Lusetich, Allergy Tester