ROCHESTER, NY—Virtually everyone with knowledge of the individual in question corroborated reports Friday that a very important man is one of the main guys where he works. “That guy? Yeah, you’ve got to respect that guy, since he’s super important, one of the top guys in the whole place,” said someone who knows the guy, confirming that the guy gets paid top-guy bucks. “He’s such a main guy that he only ever talks to the other main guys. He’s always involved in the important meetings making the decisions that really matter. There aren’t many guys above him in the pecking order, that’s for sure. I don’t even think he really worked his way up from being an insignificant guy, either—as far as I know, he’s always been one of the top guys. Before he was one of the top guys at where he works, he was one of the top guys at where he went to school, and you probably get used to that sort of thing. His whole family is really important, actually. His dad was definitely one of the main guys, and his grandfather, well, talk about a main guy. They all worked at the same important place, too, doing really important things.” At press time, the very important man was cited as one of the main guys in multiple charges of embezzlement and financial fraud.

