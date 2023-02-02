Victoria’s Secret Apologizes For Ill-Advised Body Positivity Campaign Showing Horse Wearing Bra

REYNOLDSBURG, OH—In what the lingerie retailer described as a well-meaning but ultimately misguided attempt to give its customers what they wanted, Victoria’s Secret apologized Thursday for an ill-advised body positivity campaign that included images in which a horse is seen wearing a bra. “Please know that we were trying our best with the ads that featured a mare wearing a lace push-up bra, and that we are still learning how best to depict bodies of all sizes and types,” said CEO Martin Waters, acknowledging that while he and other top executives at the company believed the horse was depicted in a sexy and empowering light, the advertisement had nonetheless fallen short of customers’ expectations. “To be honest, we’re not quite sure what we did wrong, but we are taking stock and reflecting on what we could have done differently with this horse. If it was some kind of animal rights concern, please rest assured that the horse had never felt more comfortable and supported than it did while wearing our latest line of embroidered, medium-lift bras.” Waters added that the company planned to make amends in its next body positivity campaign by using more plus-sized horses.