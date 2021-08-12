APOLLO—Wondering what he could do to be a good ally to those starting near a crossbow or pistol, KingBrian606 was reckoning with his privilege Thursday after dropping right next to a tactical shotgun. “I did nothing to deserve this level of firepower, and yet here I am basically guaranteed a top- 10 finish,” said KingBrian606, who noted that his first kill was still swinging a pickaxe due to nothing but the unfortunate circumstances of his drop. “Meritocracy is one of the most pernicious myths in a b attle r oyale. I know I worked hard, but that doesn’t change the fact that my shotgun helped me grab a rocket launcher right afterwards while everyone else just has SMGs. Still, it’s not fair that I should just drop my grenade launcher— that doesn’t help an yone because they haven’t learned to fight for themselves.” At press time, KingBrian606 was screaming that the game had given another player an unfair advantage after they nailed him with a headshot from a hunting rifle before he could even turn around.

