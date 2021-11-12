A brothel in Vienna is providing Covid-19 vaccinations and giving those who take up the offer a 30-minute session with a “lady of their choice” if they get the vaccine at the on-site clinic. What do you think?

“I guess I’d be willing to protect my fellow citizens for a quickie.” Gene Dancyger, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Finally. It is so hard trying to get laid at the CVS.” Atul Weigel, Part-Time Parent