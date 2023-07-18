Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Following the box office success of the child sex trafficking film Sound Of Freedom, The Onion asked viewers what they thought of the movie, and this is what they said.
Kathryn Flynn, School Nurse
“I was hoping for more blood-drinking scenes.”
Desirae Stern, Small Business Owner
“I thought it was so good I’m hosting another screening in my bunker this weekend!”
Greg Butterworth, Accountant
“The child torture scenes were better than even my wildest fantasies.”
Rich McKenna, Custodian
“I hope child trafficking never ends, so they can make a sequel.”
Ken Guero, Plumber
“Not since American Sniper have I felt so unabashedly pandered to as a conservative.”
Kayla Fowler, Homemaker
“I showed this movie to my kids and said, ‘This is what happens to children who go to bed without saying their prayers.’”
George Cook, Human Trafficker
“I don’t get what all the hubbub was about.”
Ian Bernards, Sales Representative
“I was disappointed when I found out that Jesus doesn’t even have a cameo.”
Troy Alvarez, Sound Technician
“The trafficked boy did a good job, but I just couldn’t stop thinking how much better the film would be if he were played by Chris Pratt.”
Brennan Schmalz, Personal Injury Attorney
“It’s the greatest Christian film since Deuce Bigalow: American Gigolo.”
Joseph Tabor, EMT
“The radical left is censoring this movie by refusing to put it on the TV at TGI Friday’s.”
Tom Hanks, Actor
“It was really hard to watch after not getting the lead role.”
Justin Greer, Unemployed
“I liked it, but at 131 minutes, that’s an awfully long time for the kids tied up in my car.”
Greg Stanson, Anti-Horseshoe Advocate
“The movie was fine, but it didn’t feature nearly enough discussion of the immense suffering caused by people who throw horseshoes at bars and hit someone in the head, giving them a concussion and making them spill their beer all over themselves. This happened to me, and it could happen to you.”
Ben Pruitt, Restaurateur
“I loved it so much I bought out an entire theater for pedophiles who can’t afford tickets.”
Alan Wright, Real Estate Investor
“As one of the worst films of the year, it no doubt will win an Oscar.”
Bill Clinton, Former President
“It barely resembles what child sex trafficking is actually like.”
Leanne Williams, Hairdresser
“I liked that I could go directly from boycotting AMC for playing Pixar’s grooming film Elemental to paying them to watch this movie.”
Ralph Fields, Tax Attorney
“After seeing it, I’ve been telling all my friends and family members to go traffic children.”
Carol Thompson, Preschool Teacher
“I loved it, but only because I haven’t found out the director is Mexican yet.”
Esther Dale, Retired
“I liked the part where the kids got hurt.”
Frank Holmes, Pipe Fitter
“I found the concept of Colombia pretty far-fetched.”
Larissa Doerty, High Schooler
“Wasn’t my proudest movie theater hand job, but I got the job done.”
Andrew McDuffie, Project Manager
“Those kids were mid.”