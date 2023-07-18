Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Following the box office success of the child sex trafficking film Sound Of Freedom, The Onion asked viewers what they thought of the movie, and this is what they said.

Kathryn Flynn, School Nurse

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I was hoping for more blood-drinking scenes.”

Desirae Stern, Small Business Owner

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I thought it was so good I’m hosting another screening in my bunker this weekend!”

Greg Butterworth, Accountant

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“The child torture scenes were better than even my wildest fantasies.”

Rich McKenna, Custodian

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I hope child trafficking never ends, so they can make a sequel.”

Ken Guero, Plumber

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“Not since American Sniper have I felt so unabashedly pandered to as a conservative.”

Kayla Fowler, Homemaker

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I showed this movie to my kids and said, ‘This is what happens to children who go to bed without saying their prayers.’”

George Cook, Human Trafficker

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I don’t get what all the hubbub was about.”

Ian Bernards, Sales Representative

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I was disappointed when I found out that Jesus doesn’t even have a cameo.”

Troy Alvarez, Sound Technician

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“The trafficked boy did a good job, but I just couldn’t stop thinking how much better the film would be if he were played by Chris Pratt.”

Brennan Schmalz, Personal Injury Attorney

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“It’s the greatest Christian film since Deuce Bigalow: American Gigolo.”

Joseph Tabor, EMT

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“The radical left is censoring this movie by refusing to put it on the TV at TGI Friday’s.”

Tom Hanks, Actor

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“It was really hard to watch after not getting the lead role.”

Justin Greer, Unemployed

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I liked it, but at 131 minutes, that’s an awfully long time for the kids tied up in my car.”

Greg Stanson, Anti-Horseshoe Advocate

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“The movie was fine, but it didn’t feature nearly enough discussion of the immense suffering caused by people who throw horseshoes at bars and hit someone in the head, giving them a concussion and making them spill their beer all over themselves. This happened to me, and it could happen to you.”

Ben Pruitt, Restaurateur

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I loved it so much I bought out an entire theater for pedophiles who can’t afford tickets.”

Alan Wright, Real Estate Investor

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“As one of the worst films of the year, it no doubt will win an Oscar.”

Bill Clinton, Former President

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“It barely resembles what child sex trafficking is actually like.”

Leanne Williams, Hairdresser

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I liked that I could go directly from boycotting AMC for playing Pixar’s grooming film Elemental to paying them to watch this movie.”

Ralph Fields, Tax Attorney

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“After seeing it, I’ve been telling all my friends and family members to go traffic children.”

Carol Thompson, Preschool Teacher

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I loved it, but only because I haven’t found out the director is Mexican yet.”

Esther Dale, Retired

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“I liked the part where the kids got hurt.”

Frank Holmes, Pipe Fitter

“I found the concept of Colombia pretty far-fetched.”

Larissa Doerty, High Schooler

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“Wasn’t my proudest movie theater hand job, but I got the job done.”

Andrew McDuffie, Project Manager

Image for article titled Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

“Those kids were mid.”

