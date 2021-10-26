A new study has determined that Vikings inhabited North America exactly 1,000 years ago by counting tree rings of wooden objects previously found in an early Viking settlement in Newfoundland, which revealed they were made from trees felled in the year 1021. What do you think?

“Wow, at that rate, there’s no telling where Vikings could be in another thousand years.” Leela Reiss, Aspiring Crossing Guard

“I’m just going to stop learning things until we get this whole history thing right.” Jay Srikanthan, Tine Sharpener