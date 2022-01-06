A snowstorm stranded Virginia motorists on Interstate 95 for more than 24 hours, forcing hundreds to spend the night in their cars amid freezing temperatures, some with little to no food or water. What do you think?

“There’s noth ing wrong with some quality audiobook time.” Conrad Slanec • Animal Stuntman

“ When they’re old and gray, they’ll be glad they spent this valuable time with their cars. ” Judy Kegg • Bard