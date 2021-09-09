A 12-ton statue of General Robert E. Lee, the last remaining Confederate statue on the historic Monuments Avenue, has been taken down in Richmond, Virginia, which its removal was announced last year amid national protests over the death of George Floyd. What do you think?
“Well, I just hope they have a new plan for scaring off carpetbaggers.”
Lexi Ruffelle, Lullaby Composer
“Would be great if they could pick up my old couch while they’re at it.”
Milton Orita, Bark Peeler
“America has a long history of disrespecting its veterans.”
Danny Curran, Unemployed