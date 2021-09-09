A 12-ton statue of General Robert E. Lee, the last remaining Confederate statue on the historic Monuments Avenue, has been taken down in Richmond, Virginia , which its removal was announced last year amid national protests over the death of George Floyd. What do you think?

“Well, I just hope they have a new plan for scaring off carpetbaggers.” Lexi Ruffelle, Lullaby Composer

“Would be great if they could pick up my old couch while they’re at it.” Milton Orita, Bark Peeler